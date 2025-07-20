Urhobo Youth World Conference set for August 15 in Delta State

President General of UPU, Chief Ese Gam Oweh (l), president of UPU youth wing, Activist Ughere Blessed (m) and Chief Ejiro Etaghene ( r) at UPU House, Uvwiamuge, Agbarho Delta State recently.

…To feature football final, beauty pageant, and empowerment sessions

By Etop Ekanem

OSUBI, Delta State — The youth wing of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), under the leadership of Ughere Blessed, has announced August 15–17, 2025, as the dates for this year’s Urhobo Youth World Conference, with the theme “The Urhobo Spirit: Urhobo Youth as Custodians and Catalysts of Change.”

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee, Chief Ejiro Etaghene, the UPU youth wing said the conference would take place at the ultra-modern Urhobo Cultural Centre in Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, Delta State.

The event aims to reawaken the spirit of unity, love, and cultural pride among Urhobo youths and to redirect their focus toward creativity, empowerment, and responsible leadership.

Activities will kick off with the final match of the Ighelle Unity Football Championship. Other key highlights of the three-day event include the Urhobo Beauty Pageant, an award night, and various youth empowerment sessions.

The Planning Committee Chairman, Sam Anoni, assured participants that the conference would be a turning point in galvanizing the energy of Urhobo youths toward meaningful development.

The event is expected to attract distinguished Urhobo sons and daughters from across Nigeria and the diaspora. Among the dignitaries confirmed to attend are the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Distinguished Guest of Honour; Senator Ede Dafinone and Olorogun Festus Keyamo, as Special Guests of Honour; and High Chief Broderick Arigbodi, who will serve as Chairman of the Occasion.

The grand finale will be held at the UPU House, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Chief Etaghene urged all Urhobo youths, both at home and abroad, to participate in what he described as a “historic and transformative gathering.”