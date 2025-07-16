Urhobo group defends PTI, dismisses allegations of infrastructure decay

The National Urhobo Vanguard Apex Body has strongly refuted recent media reports alleging infrastructural decay at the Petroleum Training Institute (P.T.I) in Effurun, Delta State, describing the claims as “malicious and misleading.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, and jointly signed by its Chairman, Hon. Bamwa Austine, and Chief Daniel Umukoro, the socio-cultural group said the publication—which claimed that classrooms were flooded and hostels infested with snakes—was aimed at tarnishing the image of the renowned institution.

The group, which represents various Urhobo interest organizations across the country, disclosed that it carried out an independent inspection of P.T.I’s facilities and found no evidence supporting the reported allegations.

“As a socio-cultural watchdog committed to truth and transparency, we visited the campus and discovered that all classrooms, hostels, and equipment are in excellent condition, with modern drainage systems in place to prevent flooding,” the statement read.

Describing P.T.I as one of the most reputable academic institutions in the Niger Delta, the group said the negative report undermines the sustained efforts being made to uphold high standards at the institute.

They further demanded a public apology from the publishers of the report, insisting it be published in three national newspapers within seven days or face legal action.

“This kind of journalism is unethical and dangerous. It undermines institutions that are working hard and progressing,” the group stated.

The Urhobo Vanguard urged the public to disregard the publication, stressing that such reports are only intended to distract from the ongoing developmental strides of the Petroleum Training Institute.