Urhobo ex-militant leaders back Otuaro’s vision, laud transformative impact

…Say Otuaro’s leadership has restored hope and dignity to amnesty programme

…Commend President Tinubu for strategic appointment

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

DELTA STATE — A coalition of Urhobo ex-militant leaders under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has declared their full support for the leadership and vision of Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the current PAP Coordinator, praising his achievements in revitalizing the programme and fostering sustainable peace and reintegration across the Niger Delta.

In a statement issued over the weekend and signed by the group’s leader, Mr. Ebirie H.M. Sylvester, popularly known as General HM, the ex-agitators described Dr. Otuaro’s appointment as a “bold and strategic step” toward restoring dignity, trust, and purpose to the amnesty programme.

The group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Otuaro, stating that the move reflects the administration’s commitment to meaningful peace-building and development in the region.

“We are proud to identify with Dr. Otuaro’s inclusive leadership style, his dedication to empowering ex-agitators, and his strategic approach to community-focused development,” the statement read.

They noted that since Otuaro assumed office, the Presidential Amnesty Programme has seen marked improvement in service delivery, prompt engagement with stakeholders, and a renewed sense of trust among ex-militants and impacted communities.

According to the group, Dr. Otuaro’s administration has been marked by clear communication, transparency, and a commitment to reintegration that prioritizes skills acquisition, education, and economic empowerment.

The ex-militant leaders highlighted that many of the challenges previously plaguing the programme—such as delays in stipends, training gaps, and poor coordination—are now being addressed under Otuaro’s watch, ushering in a new era of hope and confidence among beneficiaries.

“His policies and strategies reflect deep understanding of the issues affecting ex-agitators and the Niger Delta as a whole. He has restored pride and purpose to the Presidential Amnesty Programme,” the statement added.

They urged stakeholders, including community leaders, youth groups, and other beneficiaries, to cooperate with Dr. Otuaro’s office in the interest of long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

As part of their commitment to the success of the current administration, the group pledged continued cooperation and support for the renewed vision of the PAP under Dr. Otuaro’s leadership.

The Presidential Amnesty Programme was established in 2009 as part of the Federal Government’s strategy to end militancy in the oil-rich Niger Delta by offering disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) to former agitators.