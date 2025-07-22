Updated: Tinubu meets behind closed-door with Edun, Bagudu, Lokpobiri, Ekpo, NNPCL GCEO, FIRS boss

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, met behind closed doors with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of State for Petroleum (oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Bashir Ojulari, and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public a source in the presidency said it was a routine meeting where ministers and government appointees occupying sensitive positions regularly brief the President on activities in their various offices.

The ministers, the NNPCL GCEO, and the FIRS boss came separately.

It will be recalled that the four tax bills recently signed into law by President Tinubu are expected to take effect from January 2026.

It was gathered that the FIRS boss will brief the President on issues surrounding the effective implementation of the laws.

The GCEO of NNPCL and the Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas) also briefed the President on issues concerning the upstream and downstream.

The Ministers of Finance and that of Budget and Economic Planning were also expected to brief the President on economic issues.

Neither the ministers nor the government officials briefed journalists after their meeting with the President.