Up-and-coming musicians need more than talent to “blow”, says Imanjozzy

By Adesina Wahab

Afrobeat star, Imanjozzy, has said upcoming musicians need more than talent to excel in the industry, adding that they also need money and access to opportunities that would make them known to the world.

Speaking in an interview, he opined that without those things, it could be impossible for the artists to breakthrough.

“Yeah, thank you. I just feel like someone needs to say it how it really is. People see the glitz, the viral videos, the success stories—but they don’t see the sleepless nights, the empty pockets, the hustle behind the scenes. For a lot of us coming up, talent alone is not enough. If you don’t have capital or access, it can feel almost impossible to break through.”

On what he meant by capital, he explained that a lot goes into recording, mixing and others.

“Definitely. Look—recording a song is just one step. You still have to pay for mixing, mastering, visuals, promotions, radio spins, maybe influencer marketing. Even uploading to platforms costs money. And then you’re expected to shoot a quality video too? Sometimes one single track can swallow hundreds of thousands. So imagine someone with raw talent but no financial backing—how’s that person supposed to survive?”

On getting the right connections and knowing the right persons, Imanjozzy added, “One needs access. This industry is like a closed circle. If you don’t know the right people or you’re not connected to some movement or label, it’s hard to be seen. The gatekeepers—DJs, bloggers, playlist owners—many of them won’t even look your way unless you’re already popping or you’re paying heavy. So, it’s like, talent is out there but it’s stuck behind a wall.”

He stressed the need to break down the wall preventing upcoming and talented musicians from being known, saying, “It has to. Afrobeat is global now, and we have too many talents here in Nigeria for it to be going unnoticed. We need more platforms that actually care about real music and real stories, not just hype. Affordable studio sessions, fair promo opportunities, open showcases—just things that make it easier for upcoming acts to breathe and grow.

“I’ve had dope songs sitting in my phone because I couldn’t afford to push them properly. I’ve hit up blogs and they’re like, “Pay this or that first.” It gets to you mentally, you know? But I stayed grounded. I started small, dropped freestyles, built my community from the streets to socials. Every fan, every repost, it all mattered. That’s how I kept going.

On what to upcoming artists need to do not get or feel stuck, he counselled, ” I’d say don’t give up. Use what you have. If you don’t have a big budget, be creative. Drop snippets, engage your audience, collaborate with other creatives. Build from the ground up and stay consistent. And don’t try to copy anyone. Your story, your sound—that’s what makes you stand out.”

On what people in the industry who have the power can do to make the necessary change, he stated, “Let’s support more upcoming acts genuinely. Not just because they’re trending, but because they’re talented. Remember, today’s superstar was once just a dreamer. We need to build a music culture that gives room for the next Imanjozzy, the next Burna, the next Tems—without them having to beg or break.”