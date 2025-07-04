Unpaid Salaries: Yaba psychiatric doctors to begin warning strike Monday

…NMA calls for sacking of acting MD, demands immediate payment of arrears

By Chioma Obinna

The crisis at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba (FNHY) has escalated as the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the facility announced plans to embark on a one-week warning strike beginning Monday, July 7, 2025, over the non-payment of salaries to newly employed doctors and worsening administrative conditions.

In a strike notice jointly signed by ARD President, Dr. Babarinsa Oluvatoba, and Secretary, Dr. Disu Kazeem, the association expressed outrage that resident doctors who have worked for five to six months have yet to receive a single salary.

“The Congress observed with despair that the June salary window has closed without the new residents receiving their first salaries, after working for five months,” the notice read.

“It is intolerable for newly employed residents to continue working into their sixth month without being paid.”

The doctors criticized the hospital’s management for failing to address the recurring salary delays, despite multiple engagements. They noted that the issue appears to be unique to FNHY, with other training institutions not facing similar lapses, and warned that the situation is demoralizing and detrimental to healthcare delivery.

The ARD stressed that if the affected doctors are not paid by the end of July, the association would escalate its action to an indefinite strike. The warning strike follows the expiration of a 10-day ultimatum earlier issued to hospital management.

“Doctors are working under extremely difficult conditions without pay. If this persists, industrial harmony cannot be guaranteed,” the association warned.

NMA Demands Sacking of Acting MD

In a related development, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, has called for the immediate removal of Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye as Acting Medical Director of FNHY.

At a press briefing on Friday, the Lagos NMA Chairman, Dr. Babajide Saheed, described the situation at the hospital as one of administrative chaos, impunity, and gross disregard for due process.

He stated that Dr. Owoeye’s reappointment as Acting MD violated federal civil service regulations and ignored objections raised by key stakeholders, including the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN).

“The appointment was unprocedural and controversial. Dr. Owoeye’s first tenure ended amid unresolved allegations of inefficiency. His reappointment undermines institutional integrity and staff morale,” Saheed said.

He accused the Federal Ministry of Health of complicity, alleging that the ministry has consistently ignored documented concerns from staff and unions.

“Why is the Ministry silent in the face of such blatant irregularities? Its inaction suggests that illegality can be perpetuated without consequence,” he queried.

Also speaking, MDCAN Chairman at the hospital, Dr. Kajero Jayeola, affirmed that the majority of hospital staff—especially consultants—are opposed to Dr. Owoeye’s continued leadership. He noted that formal meetings were held where a consensus was reached to open the position to a transparent process, but the decision was disregarded.

“Ironically, Dr. Owoeye once led protests against similar impositions. Now, he benefits from the very practice he once condemned,” Jayeola added.

Calls for Presidential Intervention

The NMA is demanding:

Immediate removal of Dr. Owoeye as Acting MD and handover to the most senior medical officer.

Immediate payment of all outstanding salaries owed to newly employed doctors.

A transparent and lawful process for appointing hospital leadership.

A public explanation from the Federal Ministry of Health on why the issues remain unresolved.

Dr. Saheed called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to personally intervene, warning that continued government silence may be interpreted as an endorsement of illegality and mismanagement.

“This is not about personality or politics. It is about professionalism, justice, and the future of mental healthcare in Nigeria,” he concluded.