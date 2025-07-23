UNN to honour Andrew Oru with doctorate

NSUKKA – The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) will on Saturday, July 26, 2025, confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Chief Barrister Andrew Oru in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public life, institutional development, and the alumni community.

The conferment, scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. at the university’s iconic Ekpo Ref Convocation Hall, is part of events marking the 54th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Announcing the development at a press conference on Tuesday, UNN Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam, disclosed that Chief Oru would receive the Doctor of Public Administration (DPA, Honoris Causa) alongside three other distinguished Nigerians.

A proud alumnus of the university, Chief Oru graduated with an LL.B (Hons) in 1983 and served as the 11th Global/National President of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association from 2013 to 2017.

Described by many as a philanthropist, visionary leader, and seasoned legal mind, Chief Oru has spent over four decades shaping industries and institutions across Africa. Called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984, he has served as Principal Partner at A.O. Oru & Co. and has chaired several companies in sectors ranging from oil and gas to telecommunications, power, mining, and real estate.

He is also a certified management consultant and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Oru is renowned for his enduring commitment to education, youth empowerment, and nation-building. He has received numerous accolades for his philanthropy, professional integrity, and Pan-African leadership.

According to Prof. Ujam, the honorary doctorate represents the university’s appreciation of Chief Oru’s legacy of service, both to the university community and the broader society.

“Chief Oru’s leadership of the alumni association set a standard for national engagement and institutional support. His impact continues to resonate within and beyond the walls of this university,” the Vice-Chancellor noted.

The convocation ceremony will bring together dignitaries from academia, industry, government, and the UNN alumni network to celebrate excellence, service, and intellectual achievement.

Chief Oru’s recognition underscores the university’s continued tradition of honouring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing the values of knowledge, service, and leadership.