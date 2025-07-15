UNIZIK suspends SUG election, VC to meet with students

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK), has suspended the 2025/2026 Students’ Union Government (SUG) election.

This decision, aimed at addressing various contentions surrounding the electoral proceedings, was disseminated via a press release on July 14.

The statement, shared on the university’s Facebook page and signed by Njelita Louis, the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations Officer, elaborated on the rationale behind the suspension.

The statement reads: “The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, at its 357th meeting held recently, has directed the suspension of the 2025/2026 Students Union Government Election.

“This decision has been taken to enable the management to address all grievances surrounding the electoral process and ensure that all concerned parties are given a fair hearing.

“The University Management urges all authorities to adhere strictly to this directive and cooperate with the University Administration as efforts are made to resolve the issues at hand.”

According to a flyer posted on the university’s Facebook page on Tuesday, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi, would have a congress with students on July 17.

The issues to be discussed are students’ well-being and substance abuse.

Those expected to make up the audience include the SUG executives, SUG legislature, SUG judiciary, all faculty students association executives, all departmental students association executives, all hostel presidents, SUG president’s nominees and all interested students.