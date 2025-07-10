UNIZIK law student dies after being denied access to insulin Over ₦120,000 fee

UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

Students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, are demanding justice following the tragic death of Ajana Isabella, a law student who reportedly died after being denied urgent access to her insulin medication due to an alleged demand for payment by her hostel manager.

Ajana, who was diabetic and a resident of Elmada Hostel, was said to have suffered a medical crisis after she and her roommates lost their room key, which contained her life-saving insulin.

In a desperate attempt to retrieve the medication, the students approached the hostel mistress, identified as Madam Bright, and requested the spare key. However, according to multiple student accounts, Madam Bright allegedly refused to release the key unless the roommates paid ₦120,000 — ₦40,000 each — in line with a purported hostel policy.

Despite explaining the urgency of Ajana’s health condition and their inability to raise the money immediately, their pleas were reportedly ignored. Her condition quickly worsened, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The incident has sparked outrage across the university community. Many students described the situation as inhumane and avoidable.

“This is beyond negligence; it’s inhuman. Someone’s life was at stake, and we were told to pay ₦120,000 before she could access her medication. This death could have been avoided,” one student lamented.

The university management has confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, while the whereabouts of the hostel mistress remain unknown.