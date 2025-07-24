Unity schools admission: FG releases entrance exam results

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja – The Federal Government has released the 2025 National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, results for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS 1) in the country’s 80 Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs).

It also released the results of the separate entrance examination into the Federal Government Academy (FGA), Suleja.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja yesterday , the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, described it as “a moment of fulfilment and progress for basic education in Nigeria.”

The examination, conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) on June 14, recorded 64,578 registered candidates, of which 61,290 sat for the examination, while 3,288 were absent.

According to her, “Out of the maximum obtainable score of 210, 13 candidates obtained the highest score of 202, while 27 candidates obtained the lowest score of 1. This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates—two from Lagos and 50 from Rivers—were involved in examination malpractice.”

On the FGA Suleja examination, she noted that 3,421 candidates registered, 3,141 sat, and 280 were absent, with the highest score being 194 and the lowest 1. Ahmad reaffirmed that the admission criteria remain 60 per cent merit, 30 per cent equality of states, and 10 per cent exigency.

She directed the Senior Secondary Education Department to ensure that all admissions are concluded promptly and in line with these guidelines.

“It is common knowledge that our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country.

“I want to assure all Nigerian parents that the government will continue to do its best to improve infrastructure, feeding, and teacher quality for effective teaching and learning in our colleges,” she said.