United States announces revised visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The United States Department of State has revised its visa reciprocity policy, announcing that most non-immigrant, non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens will now be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period.

The update was communicated in a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, and takes immediate effect.

“Effective immediately, most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of Nigeria will be single-entry visas with a three-month validity period,” the Embassy said.

However, the statement clarified that all U.S. non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, will retain their original status and validity.

The U.S. government noted that visa reciprocity is a global standard that undergoes regular review and can be adjusted at any time, including changes in permitted entries and duration of validity.

“Visa reciprocity is a continuous process and is subject to review and change at any time, such as increasing or decreasing permitted entries and duration of validity,” it added.

The U.S. reiterated that its visa policies are based on global technical and security benchmarks aimed at protecting the integrity of its immigration systems.

“The U.S. Mission is working with the Government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria can meet the criteria,” the statement said.

Examples of these benchmarks include:

Secure Travel Documents: Ensuring travel documents are secure and identities are verified.

Visa Overstay Management: Measures to minimize overstays by travelers on U.S. visas.

Information Sharing: Sharing relevant security and criminal record data to enhance public safety.

The U.S. Mission acknowledged Nigeria’s efforts to align with international best practices and confirmed ongoing discussions with Nigerian authorities to resolve outstanding issues.

“We commend the ongoing efforts by the Government of Nigeria’s immigration and security agencies to meet standards of international best practices.”

The U.S. encouraged Nigerian travelers to:

Respect the terms of their visas.

Ensure travel documents are authentic, accurate, and up to date.

The Embassy reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to deepening bilateral relations, including educational, business, and cultural exchanges.

“The United States remains a committed partner in deepening people-to-people ties with Nigeria. We look forward to continued cooperation at all levels.”