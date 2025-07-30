UNIPORT dismisses reports of viral snake

UNIPORT

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has dismissed as false a viral social media report claiming that a large snake, allegedly regarded as a deity, was discovered and killed in one of its hostels or classrooms.

The rumour, which gained traction online on Tuesday, was accompanied by a voice note that stirred panic among students, parents, and members of the public.

Reacting on Wednesday through an official statement in Port Harcourt, the university refuted the claims and urged the public to disregard them.

The institution’s spokesperson, Dr. Sammy Kpenu, clarified that no such incident took place on campus, describing the claims as entirely fabricated and aimed at creating unnecessary fear.

While assuring the public that the university remains a safe and secure environment for learning, Kpenu criticised the originators of the rumour, accusing them of seeking attention through sensationalism.

The statement read, “The attention of the University of Port Harcourt Management has been drawn to unfounded rumours and misleading social media posts alleging that a ‘big snake’ was killed in one of the classrooms on campus and being described as a deity.

“There is also a voice note in circulation, spreading fear and insinuating doom, further fuelling this baseless claim.

“The University wishes to categorically state that these claims are entirely false, baseless, and a figment of the imagination of mischief-makers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no snake was seen, no snake was killed, and no incident of such nature has occurred anywhere on the University campus.”

The university accused those behind the rumour of attempting to tarnish its reputation for social media clout.

“Management strongly advises members of the public, staff, students, and stakeholders to disregard this fake news in its entirety and desist from sharing such misleading information.

“Appropriate measures have been taken to monitor and report those deliberately spreading these falsehoods to the relevant authorities,” the university said.

The statement concluded with a call for reliance on official university communication channels for credible information.