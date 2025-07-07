UNICEF, Plateau Govt strengthen collaboration on youth empowerment

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday pledged to strengthen collaboration and enhance youth-focused development initiatives with the Plateau Government.



The UNICEF delegation, led by Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of the Field Office in Bauchi, pledged during a courtesy visit to the wife of the Plateau governor, Mrs. Helen Mutfwang, in Jos.



Rafique said that the visit was to discuss the proposed empowerment of 1,000 youth through rehabilitation, training, and entrepreneurship programmes.



She described the proposal as timely and commendable, aligning with UNICEF’s increasing emphasis on youth inclusion, even as the agency reviews how best to support its delivery.

She explained that while UNICEF traditionally focuses on child protection, health, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene), the agency had begun integrating youth engagement into its programming.

According to her, this is because youth are essential to building peaceful and resilient communities.

She reaffirmed UNICEF’s readiness to provide both technical and financial support for sustainable youth-focused impact in communities in the state.

In the same vein, Mrs Margaret Amshi, UNICEF Health Specialist, said that co-funding was a viable path forward in supporting the initiative.

She proposed a 50-50 financial partnership between UNICEF and the Plateau Government to implement the youth empowerment project, which she described as timely and impactful.

Responding, the wife of the governor expressed deep appreciation to the UNICEF team for their commitment to the well-being of Plateau residents.

She affirmed her office’s willingness to collaborate closely with UNICEF on the proposed project and other interventions aimed at improving the lives of women, children, and youth.

She further acknowledged the need for sustainable youth empowerment, especially in communities destabilised by conflict.

The governor’s wife stated that building the capacity of young people would remain a long-term investment that would yield peace, productivity, and stability for the state.

She urged UNICEF to share any additional budgetary breakdowns needed to move the proposal forward.

She also said that her office had submitted a revised version of the proposal, which includes the government’s counterpart commitment.