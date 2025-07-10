UNICEF, Osun target 3million adolescent girls for HPV vaccine

By Shina Abubakar

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF and the Osun State Government have targeted three million adolescent girls for the Human Papillomavirus vaccine, HPV.

At a stakeholders meeting organised in Osogbo to strengthen the routine immunization of vaccines free for girls aged 9, UNICEF brought together youth and adolescents to champion the cause and health promotion officers to enhance awareness.

Speaking at the event, UNICEF’s Gender and Development Manager, Takudzwa Kanyangarara, expressed concern about the low turnout of 9-year-old girls to receive the vaccination. She expressed optimism that with youth and adolescents as champions, the narrative would be changed positively.

Following a successful multi-age campaign led by the government, the HPV vaccine is now available free of charge for 9-year-old girls. However, the data shows that not many girls are getting the vaccine in some states, including Osun.

“Adolescents and young people have a key role to play in changing this so girls are armed and protected from cervical cancer. That is why we are convening this state workshop, so young people can engage with the government and partners and develop a plan for how they will work together to ensure every 9-year-old girl in Nigeria gets the vaccine”, she said.

Additionally, Francisca Olaore, the Osun State Immunization Officer, stated that the State is collaborating with UNICEF, the primary financier of the project, to ensure that at least three million girls are vaccinated against HPV.

“Let me start with the number we are targeting, you know the age of each child grows day in day out, but at least in Osun State, we can have up to 3 million of these 9-year-old girls.

She also stressed the need for parents and caregivers to ignore negative rumours around the vaccine in a bid to safeguard the future of the girl child against cervical cancer.

Earlier in her remarks, UNICEF Social and Behavioural Change Specialist Mrs. Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole emphasized the need to promote the HPV vaccine as a fundamental right for girls.

“People believe that the vaccines will make them impotent, decrease the population, and also question the safety of the vaccine, believing they are not safe, but UNICEF will continue to deploy messages through trusted voices in the community, messages that continue to reiterate the potency and efficacy of the vaccines”, she said.

