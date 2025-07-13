UniAbuja SSANU chairman denies assault allegation

…Says alleged victim is male, not female

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Abuja chapter, Mr. Nurudeen Yusuf, has denied media reports alleging that he assaulted a female staff member during a recent executive meeting of the union.

Reports had earlier alleged that Yusuf physically assaulted one Mrs. Precious Sokari, the union’s treasurer, following a heated argument during a meeting, which reportedly violated university regulations and SSANU’s ethical code of conduct.

The altercation was said to have stemmed from a disagreement over Yusuf’s alleged unilateral creation of eleven committees without consultation with the union executives—an action purportedly in breach of SSANU’s constitution and bye-laws.

Reacting to the allegations, Yusuf described the reports as false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation. While admitting that there was an exchange of words at the meeting, he insisted there was no physical altercation with any female staff member.

“Your news portrayed that I assaulted a woman, whereas nothing as such happened. The incident was between me and my treasurer—and he is a male, heavier than me,” Yusuf said.

He further claimed that the alleged aggressor initiated the confrontation by attempting to poke him in the eye, forcing him to defend himself. He emphasized that no woman was involved in the incident.

“I have refrained from giving more details because of the directive from the national body of our union. But I must state clearly that I acted in self-defense,” he added.

Yusuf also disclosed that there is a video recording of the incident, which he said would be released at the appropriate time to set the record straight.

“There is a recording of the event that will be made public at the appropriate time so that people can see who the real aggressor was,” he said.

The SSANU chairman appealed to the media to verify facts before publication and urged them to correct the initial reports to avoid misleading the public.

“I am married and I respect women. I will never raise my hand against a woman,” Yusuf concluded.