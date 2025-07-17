Uniabuja Acting VC reacts to land grabbing accusation by Wike

Prof. Lar Patricia Manko, the acting Vice Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University (Formerly the University of Abuja), has reacted to the allegation of land grabbing against the institution by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

In an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Manko said that the 11,000 hectares of land is a legacy asset given to the institution by the Federal Government.

While acknowledging Wike as FCT landlord, the VC said University land can never be too much, and the institution has a plethora of uses for the property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that, at the inauguration of the access road to Giri district in the FCT on June 30, Wike alleged that the university had “grabbed 11,000” hectares of land.

“No document, nothing. That’s all you see there, fencing everywhere. And before you know it, they were going to sell our land.

“So, I’ve told the Director of Lands and the other relevant agencies to carve out 4,000 hectares and give it to the university.

“They are the ones who are going to protect it because we are going to provide the roads here.

“And that’s the situation. We cannot allow it at all,” the minister had said.

Manko, however, stated that the 11,000 hectares of land were given to the institution by the federal government in a legitimate manner, and the controversy is already being addressed.

She said the university has plans for the use of the expansive land, ranging from agriculture and tourism to research centres, quarters for staff members, and student hostels, among others.

The acting VC stated that due to a lack of funds to finance some projects, the institution has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for their development.

She noted that the current staff quarters of the institution are temporarily located on plots of land donated to the university by the military, and plans are underway to construct permanent structures at the institution’s permanent site.

The acting VC stated that there are many investors partnering with the institution in the development of projects on the 11,000 hectares of land.