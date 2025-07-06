UN Scribe, Tinubu, others expected at unveiling of book on World Security

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Prominent personalities including the United Nations UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres, President Bola Tinubu, Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Ondo Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim and members of the Diplomatic Corps are among dignitaries expected at the public unveiling of the book, “Towards Effective World Security”, authored by one of Nigeria’s finest writers, Uchenna Nwankwo.

Organizers of the event said the launch which is scheduled for Saturday July 12 is expected to draw a distinguished array of national and international figures.

Nwankwo’s “Towards Effective World Security” delves into critical issues surrounding global peace and the effectiveness of the United Nations.

The book argues that the current structure of the UN, particularly the dominance of the “big-five” permanent members of the Security Council, has hindered its ability to maintain world peace.

Nwankwo contends that these major powers have “usurped the due powers of the legislative arm of the UN,” rendering the General Assembly an “inferior legislature.”

The author emphasizes that the real threat to global peace often originates from these major powers, a point highlighted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He warns that without significant reforms to empower the UN, the organization risks suffering the same fate as the League of Nations.

Nwankwo said; “The United Nations UN was established shortly after the Second World War in 1945 by the major victorious powers in that war, namely: USA, USSR (now Russia), UK, France and China. They are also known as the big-five. They became the sole members of the United Nations Security Council UNSC and later the only permanent members and veto-wielding powers in the Council.

“Unfortunately, there is no tangible countervailing force erected to moderate their actions and behaviours, nor to empower the UN to do the work it is supposed to do! Indeed, it is as if these major powers owned the UN and are each above the law, while some of them actually tend to rub it in.

“The Security Council turned out to be the podium from which the big-five hoped to continually survey the world scene and deal with any recalcitrant nation to keep the world peaceful. Thus, they usurped the due powers of the legislative arm of the UN from inception thereby making it an inferior legislature of the colonial type, which they derogatorily named the General Assembly instead of the World Assembly it should be.

“But this mindset was borne out of a wrong analysis of the problem, for the real threat to world peace lay elsewhere. However, with the situation in Ukraine today and a looming Third World War to boot, it is becoming clearer that it is only the big powers that can threaten world peace. As things are today, if nothing is done now to empower the UN, it will go down the way of the League of Nations.

“Accordingly, for the United Nations to keep the world away from another major war or conflagration, as well as save the big powers from themselves, it must have a leverage over and above every nation, big or small”.

The book therefore proposes concrete interventions, including a roadmap to a reasonable multipolar world order, a dedicated study of the Russo-Ukraine conflict with potential resolutions, and a comprehensive roadmap to formidable world security.

This publication marks another significant contribution from Uchenna Nwankwo, following 11 previous works, including “Strategy for Political Stability” (1988), and “The Centrist Manifesto” (2022), both of which are thematically linked to his latest offering on global security.