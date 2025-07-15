UN mourns Buhari, lauds role promoting regional peace, security in West Africa 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep sadness at the passing of former Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

Guterres, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, praised Buhari’s key role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari,” Guterres said.

“During his tenure, President Buhari demonstrated a deep commitment to the sovereignty, stability and development of his country.

“He also played a key role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa and the Lake Chad Basin.”

The UN chief said the former Nigerian leader was also a strong advocate for multilateral and regional cooperation.

The Secretary-General extended his heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s family, the Government and the people of Nigeria during this time of national mourning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Amina Mohammed, the UN’s second-highest-ranking official, visited the Nigeria House in New York on Monday to pay glowing tributes to Nigeria’s late former President.

Mohammed, who served under Buhari, both as Minister of Environment and earlier at the Petroleum Trust Fund, signed the condolence register and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Mohammed, after signing the condolence register, described the late Nigerian leader as a man of unwavering discipline, deep conviction and steadfast patriotism whose legacy would endure far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“He was a true patriot who believed in his country, believed in his people and did the best that he could,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed also highlighted Buhari’s unwavering courage and conviction in putting Nigeria and Africa first.

Buhari died on Sunday at a private clinic in London at the age of 82 years