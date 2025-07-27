UN environment expert ,Musa Salahudeen calls for empowerment of relevant agencies to halt destructive practices

Environment expert Mallam Musa Salahudeen,an alumnus of Government High School,Adeta Ilorin who works in United Nation(UN) Ghana office , speaking as a guest speaker at the school’s 58th Anniversary of the Old Students Association and 4th Memorial Lecture/ prayers for the founder of the school and father of the governor, Alhaji AGF AbdulRazaq SAN in ilorin at the weekend.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

An Environment expert and staff of United Nation in Ghana office ,Mallam Musa Salahudeen has called for the empowerment of regulatory agencies such as National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and relevant state agencies to be empowered to be able to effectively halt illegal sand mining, refuse dumping, and unregulated construction across the country.

Musa,an alumnus of Government High School Adeta, ilorin said this at the weekend as a guest speaker at the 58th anniversary of the school’s Old Students Association and 4th Memorial Lecture/prayer in honour of founder of the school,and father of the governor, Alh AGF AbdulRazaq SAN.

The lecture was titled,”Sustainability and future generations: Moral Responsibilities of present generations to ensure a sustainable future for coming generations.”

Having listed various challenges against steady and sustainability of urban growth which include, illegal felling of trees,sands scouting,translating policies into practice,weak regulatory enforcement and limited funding among others said :”to address these challenges and fulfil Nigeria’s moral obligation to future generations:Regulatory agencies such as NESREA and state ministries must be empowered to halt illegal sand mining, refuse dumping, and unregulated construction.Environmental education must be expanded across formal and informal settings, with rural inclusivity prioritized.”

He added that,”Community innovation, such as climate-smart aquaculture and waste upcycling, should be financially supported,”stressing that,” scaled urban planning must integrate ecological data and strictly enforce zoning laws to prevent construction in flood-prone areas.”

“Strong collaboration with international development partners such as the AfDB should be deepened, ensuring that Nigeria continues to benefit from technical expertise,concessional financing, and regional learning platforms.”Musa added

He also noted that though Nigeria is making strides towards sustainability, from national policies to grassroots innovation in places like Ilorin and Kwara State,but that this journey must be guided not just by economics or technology.

“it must be driven by moral responsibility. We, the current generation, hold the future in trust. By rejecting destructive practices like indiscriminate sand mining, tree felling, refuse dumping, and unregulated construction, and instead investing in responsible innovation and education, we can secure a just, livable, and thriving Nigeria for generations to come.”

He further said that,”true sustainability begins with an ethical commitment to protect what we do not yet see, but must protect, our children’s future.”

Earlier,he said ,”for Nigeria, it is a pressing issue with ethical, environmental, and social implications., adding that,”as Africa’s most populous and one of the most resource-rich nations, Nigeria faces the critical challenge of managing rapid population growth, environmental degradation, and social inequalities.”

He added that,”the current generation has a moral responsibility to mitigate environmental damage, promote renewable development, and ensure an equitable future for generations to come.

“This responsibility is not merely abstract but must be grounded in actionable frameworks and local examples. Ilorin and Kwara State, in particular, offer instructive case studies of how local governments and communities are responding to sustainability challenges through policy, innovation, and civic engagement.”

He stressed that,”Promoting accountability in sustainability demands that we center education, innovation, and community engagement, ensuring responsible leadership and fairness to future generations.”

In this regard,he said that,”development partners such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) have made significant contributions, supporting Nigeria through investments in sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, renewable energy, and urban development programs that align with national and local sustainability goals.”

Outgoing president of the current executive of the school’s Old Students association, Alhaji Raji Atolagbe Mohammed in his remarks said that the successful host of the event largely attested to the undeniable achievements of the executive.

He noted that though his executive was able to support the school infrastructurally, training and retraining of teachers and mentorships of the students,but that the incoming executive should consolidate on the achievements in the above listed areas and even do more.

“We might not be where we planned to be,but we have done incredibly well.For instance the hall behind where we are,is much bigger but has been abandoned,they can find means to make the place useable among several other things they can do.”he added

The former Commissioner in the state also noted that the heated contests among members for offices also confirmed his excos good performance, having made the offices attractive.