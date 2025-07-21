UN climate change calls for urgent action to scale up climate finance

UN Climate Change director; Cecilia Kinuthia-Njenga

Speaking at the just concluded 20th African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) Dialogue, the UN Climate Change director Cecilia Kinuthia-Njenga has reiterated the urgency of scaling up climate finance, to support Africa’s adaptation and resilience efforts.

“Climate finance is not just a political choice – it is a matter of survival, of development, of dignity and of equity,” the remarks underscored.

Africa is on the frontlines of the climate crisis, losing up to 9% of its GDP annually to climate impacts, while trillions of dollars are needed to meet energy, adaptation, and resilience goals.

This challenge is compounded by a constrained fiscal environment where, in many countries, more is spent on debt servicing than on climate or health. The UNFCCC is working to strengthen institutional frameworks that can help African countries access sustainable climate finance

At last year’s COP29 Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, all nations reached an agreement on a new climate finance goal of USD300 billions annually by 2030 to flow to developing countries, to be scaled up to USD 1.3 trillion by 2035.

“The $300 billion must be a floor, not a ceiling – and it must translate into predictable, accessible finance for those who need it most.” stressed the UN Climate Change representative. “We are working to ensure that climate finance architecture responds to African priorities.”

Closing the address, UN Climate Change stressed that “The African continent is not short of ambition or

solutions. (…) We must shift from cycles of shortfalls to cycles of delivery.”

Herein was speech delivered by Cecilia Kinuthia-Njenga, UNFCCC Intergovernmental Support and Collective Progress, representing the UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell..

Honourable Ministers, Excellencies, Colleagues,

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent UNFCCC’s Executive Secretary today. It is a privilege to be here.

Africa’s position on the frontlines of the climate crisis is undeniable, with up to 9% of GDP lost each year to climate impacts, while trillions of dollars need to be invested to meet energy, adaptation, and resilience goals.

This is happening in a constrained fiscal environment, where more is spent on debt servicing than on climate or health.

In this context, climate finance is not just a political choice – it is a matter of survival, of development, of dignity and of equity.

The UNFCCC is working to strengthen the enabling environment and institutional frameworks that can help African countries access and mobilize sustainable climate finance.

Through the negotiations, we are helping to shape a new global financial framework.

The New Collective Quantified Goal aims to start at $300 billion annually by 2030 and to scale up to at least $1.3 trillion by 2035.

The $300 billion must be a floor, not a ceiling – and it must translate into predictable, accessible finance for those who need it most.

To achieve this, Multilateral Development Banks must deliver more concessional finance, unlock private capital, and bring down the cost of borrowing through guarantees, risk-sharing instruments, and local currency lending.

Recent solar deals in Zambia show that structured, non-recourse project finance can deliver scale – off sovereign books – while protecting debt sustainability.

At UNFCCC, we are working with Parties to strengthen national institutional capacity.

Through the UNFCCC’s workstreams on capacity building, transparency, and climate finance readiness, we are helping countries develop the national enabling environments that turn finance into results – this includes support for planning, regulatory reform, and pipeline development.

But more is needed.

We must scale up demand-led technical assistance – especially for adaptation and just transition investments that deliver co-benefits across sectors.

Moreover, we are working to ensure that climate finance architecture responds to African priorities.

The commitment to triple outflows from multilateral climate funds by 2030, and to double adaptation finance from 2019 levels, is a clear signal.

But these goals must be backed by ambitious replenishments – for the Green Climate Fund, the Global Environment Facility, the Adaptation Fund, and the new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage.

The Loss and Damage Fund, in particular, must be fully capitalised and operationalised swiftly.

Its success will be a test of whether our system can respond to devastating climate impacts in real time, with equity and solidarity at its core.

Excellencies,

The African continent is not short of ambition or solutions.

But the gap between what is promised and what is delivered has been too wide for too long.

We must shift from cycles of shortfalls to cycles of delivery.

We have the instruments. We have the institutions. What we need is clarity, cooperation and political will – so that by the second global stocktake in 2028, we can report real progress: in resilience, in jobs, in energy access, and in hope.

Thank you

Vanguard News