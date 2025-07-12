Umanu Elijah inducted  into Niger Delta Peace and Development Committee as a peace champion

By Benjamin Njoku

Ambassador Umanu Ochuwa Ojochenemi Elijah has been inducted into the Niger Delta Peace and Development Committee by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).

PIND is a non-profit organization that promotes peace and economic growth in the Niger Delta region through strategic partnerships.

Elijah shared the good news on his social media pages, expressing his excitement and commitment to making a positive impact.

“I am thrilled to announce that I have been officially inducted into the Niger Delta Peace and Development Committee by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND)—an esteemed organization dedicated to promoting peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta region through strategic partnerships, including collaborations with its United States counterpart in Washington, DC,” he wrote on Instagram.

He has also received an invitation to participate in the upcoming Planetary Session of the committee in Akwa Ibom State.

As a member of the committee, Elijah aims to contribute to promoting peace, stability, and economic growth in the Niger Delta region, aligning with PIND’s mission to empower local communities and influence government policies.