UK unveils new trade reforms to boost Nigerian exports

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United Kingdom has introduced a new set of trade reforms aimed at making it easier for Nigerian exporters and other African countries to access the UK market, boost exports, create jobs, and support economic growth across the continent.

In a press statement signed by the British High Commission Communications Officer, Onyinye Madu, on Saturday, the package, announced on July 10 under the “Trade for Development” initiative, includes simplified rules of origin that allow developing countries like Nigeria to source raw materials and inputs from across Africa while still enjoying tariff-free access to the UK.

This move is expected to not only strengthen trade with the UK but also enhance intra-African trade, in line with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which holds a $3.4 trillion market potential.

According to the UK Government, over £3.2 billion worth of goods were imported from African countries last year under its existing trade preferences.

Reacting to this, the UK Minister for Development, Jenny Chapman, said, “The world is changing. Countries in the Global South want a different relationship with the UK as a trading partner and investor, not as a donor. These new rules will make it easier for developing countries to trade more closely with the UK.”

Also speaking, UK Minister for Trade Policy, Douglas Alexander, noted, “No country has ever lifted itself out of poverty without trading with its neighbours. Trade has been key in lifting millions out of poverty worldwide.”

The updated scheme, called the Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS), will also offer support for African exporters to meet UK standards, navigate customs procedures, and benefit from future trade agreements, especially in areas like digital, legal, and financial services.

The UK says the reforms are part of a broader strategy to grow trade with developing countries and help UK consumers access high-quality, affordable products.

Launched in 2023, the DCTS currently covers 65 countries, offering reduced or zero tariffs on thousands of products.

The announcement followed months of consultations with UK businesses, trade associations, and partner countries.

The British High Commission in Nigeria described the reforms as a major step toward inclusive global trade and a stronger UK-Nigeria partnership.