UK Skilled Worker Visa: Full list of jobs removed

As of 22 July 2025, the UK government has implemented sweeping immigration reforms, tightening the criteria for Skilled Worker visas.
These changes include raising the skills threshold to RQF Level 6, meaning only degree-level jobs now qualify for new overseas Skilled Worker sponsorship.
As part of this reform, 121 job roles, many of which previously qualified at the mid-skill level (RQF 3–5), have been officially removed from eligibility.
These roles are not listed on either the new Immigration Salary List or the Temporary Shortage List, effectively making them ineligible for new sponsorship.
Why Were These Jobs Removed?
According to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the goal is a “complete reset” of the immigration system to reduce net migration and build a workforce rooted in domestic skills. She stated:
“These new rules mean stronger controls to bring migration down… to ensure we focus on investing in skills and training here in the UK.”
The removed jobs cover a wide range of industries: hospitality, childcare, trades, creative arts, agriculture, health associate roles, and administrative work.
Who Is Affected?
- New visa applicants looking to come to the UK to work in these 121 occupations.
- Employers who regularly sponsor workers in these roles must now look for alternatives or invest in domestic recruitment.
- Current Skilled Worker visa holders in the UK who wish to switch to one of the excluded roles could face challenges unless they meet transition rules.
Full List of Excluded Skilled Worker Occupations (as of 22 July 2025)
These jobs are no longer eligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship under the UK’s immigration rules:
- Managers and directors in retail and wholesale
- Managers and proprietors in agriculture and horticulture
- Managers and proprietors in forestry, fishing and related services
- Hotel and accommodation managers and proprietors
- Restaurant and catering establishment managers and proprietors
- Publicans and managers of licensed premises
- Leisure and sports managers and proprietors
- Travel agency managers and proprietors
- Health care practice managers
- Early education and childcare services proprietors
- Managers in storage and warehousing
- Property, housing and estate managers
- Garage managers and proprietors
- Hairdressing and beauty salon managers and proprietors
- Betting shop and gambling establishment managers
- Hire services managers and proprietors
- Managers and proprietors in other services not elsewhere classified
- Early education and childcare services managers
- Science, engineering and production technicians not elsewhere classified
- Dispensing opticians
- Medical and dental technicians
- Health associate professionals not elsewhere classified
- Youth and community workers
- Child and early years officers
- Housing officers
- Counsellors
- Welfare and housing associate professionals not elsewhere classified
- Higher level teaching assistants
- Early education and childcare practitioners
- Veterinary nurses
- Police officers (sergeant and below)
- Fire service officers (watch manager and below)
- Prison service officers (below principal officer)
- Protective service associate professionals not elsewhere classified
- Actors, entertainers and presenters
- Musicians
- Interior designers
- Design occupations not elsewhere classified
- Fitness and wellbeing instructors
- Importers and exporters
- Project support officers
- Business associate professionals not elsewhere classified
- Buyers and procurement officers
- Merchandisers
- Estate agents and auctioneers
- Events managers and organisers
- Public services associate professionals
- Careers advisers and vocational guidance specialists
- Other vocational and industrial trainers
- Inspectors of standards and regulations
- Health and safety managers and officers
- National government administrative occupations
- Local government administrative occupations
- Officers of non-governmental organisations
- Finance officers
- Financial administrative occupations not elsewhere classified
- Transport and distribution clerks and assistants
- Office managers
- Customer service managers
- Sales administrators
- Other administrative occupations not elsewhere classified
- Company secretaries and administrators
- Personal assistants and other secretaries
- Farmers
- Horticultural trades
- Gardeners and landscape gardeners
- Groundsmen and greenkeepers
- Agriculture and fishing trades not elsewhere classified
- Sheet metal workers
- Metal plate workers, smiths, moulders and related occupations
- Metal machining setters and setter-operators
- Tool makers, tool fitters and markers-out
- Precision instrument makers and repairers
- Aircraft maintenance and related trades
- Rail and rolling stock builders and repairers
- TV, video and audio servicers and repairers
- Electrical service and maintenance mechanics and repairers
- Skilled metal, electrical and electronic trades supervisors
- Glaziers, window fabricators and fitters
- Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified
- Plasterers
- Upholsterers
- Footwear and leather working trades
- Tailors and dressmakers
- Textiles, garments and related trades not elsewhere classified
- Pre-press technicians
- Printers
- Print finishing and binding workers
- Butchers
- Bakers and flour confectioners
- Fishmongers and poultry dressers
- Chefs
- Catering and bar managers
- Glass and ceramics makers, decorators and finishers
- Furniture makers and other craft woodworkers
- Florists
- Other skilled trades not elsewhere classified
- Early education and childcare assistants
- Teaching assistants
- Educational support assistants
- Childminders
- Playworkers
- Animal care services occupations not elsewhere classified
- Ambulance staff (excluding paramedics)
- Dental nurses
- Houseparents and residential wardens
- Air travel assistants
- Rail travel assistants
- Police community support officers
- Market and street traders and assistants
- Shopkeepers and owners – retail and wholesale
- Sales supervisors – retail and wholesale
- Market research interviewers
- Customer service supervisors
- Chemical and related process operatives
- Water and sewerage plant operatives
- Routine inspectors and testers
- Driving instructors
- Marine and waterways transport operatives
- Fishing and other elementary agriculture occupations not elsewhere classified
- Elementary sales occupations not elsewhere classified.
What Affected Workers in the UK Can Do
If you’re currently on a Skilled Worker visa or planning a switch, here are your next steps:
1. Check Your Job Code
Use the CASCOT tool from the UK’s Office for National Statistics to verify whether your job still qualifies under the updated rules, and what the minimum salary requirements are.
2. Understand Salary Rules
- If your first Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) was issued before 4 April 2024 and you’ve maintained Skilled Worker status since, you may qualify for lower salary thresholds.
- Otherwise, you’ll need to meet the standard or new higher salary rates introduced in the reforms.
3. Get Expert Guidance
Consult with an immigration advisor or legal consultant familiar with UK immigration policy. This is particularly vital for:
- Health and care workers
- Students looking to switch visas
- Those with soon-to-expire Skilled Worker visas
- Workers in now-ineligible sectors
