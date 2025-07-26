UK Skilled Worker Visa: Full list of jobs removed

As of 22 July 2025, the UK government has implemented sweeping immigration reforms, tightening the criteria for Skilled Worker visas.

These changes include raising the skills threshold to RQF Level 6, meaning only degree-level jobs now qualify for new overseas Skilled Worker sponsorship.

As part of this reform, 121 job roles, many of which previously qualified at the mid-skill level (RQF 3–5), have been officially removed from eligibility.

These roles are not listed on either the new Immigration Salary List or the Temporary Shortage List, effectively making them ineligible for new sponsorship.

Why Were These Jobs Removed?

According to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the goal is a “complete reset” of the immigration system to reduce net migration and build a workforce rooted in domestic skills. She stated:

“These new rules mean stronger controls to bring migration down… to ensure we focus on investing in skills and training here in the UK.”

The removed jobs cover a wide range of industries: hospitality, childcare, trades, creative arts, agriculture, health associate roles, and administrative work.

Who Is Affected?

New visa applicants looking to come to the UK to work in these 121 occupations.

Employers who regularly sponsor workers in these roles must now look for alternatives or invest in domestic recruitment.

Current Skilled Worker visa holders in the UK who wish to switch to one of the excluded roles could face challenges unless they meet transition rules.

Full List of Excluded Skilled Worker Occupations (as of 22 July 2025)

These jobs are no longer eligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship under the UK’s immigration rules:

Managers and directors in retail and wholesale

Managers and proprietors in agriculture and horticulture

Managers and proprietors in forestry, fishing and related services

Hotel and accommodation managers and proprietors

Restaurant and catering establishment managers and proprietors

Publicans and managers of licensed premises

Leisure and sports managers and proprietors

Travel agency managers and proprietors

Health care practice managers

Early education and childcare services proprietors

Managers in storage and warehousing

Property, housing and estate managers

Garage managers and proprietors

Hairdressing and beauty salon managers and proprietors

Betting shop and gambling establishment managers

Hire services managers and proprietors

Managers and proprietors in other services not elsewhere classified

Early education and childcare services managers

Science, engineering and production technicians not elsewhere classified

Dispensing opticians

Medical and dental technicians

Health associate professionals not elsewhere classified

Youth and community workers

Child and early years officers

Housing officers

Counsellors

Welfare and housing associate professionals not elsewhere classified

Higher level teaching assistants

Early education and childcare practitioners

Veterinary nurses

Police officers (sergeant and below)

Fire service officers (watch manager and below)

Prison service officers (below principal officer)

Protective service associate professionals not elsewhere classified

Actors, entertainers and presenters

Musicians

Interior designers

Design occupations not elsewhere classified

Fitness and wellbeing instructors

Importers and exporters

Project support officers

Business associate professionals not elsewhere classified

Buyers and procurement officers

Merchandisers

Estate agents and auctioneers

Events managers and organisers

Public services associate professionals

Careers advisers and vocational guidance specialists

Other vocational and industrial trainers

Inspectors of standards and regulations

Health and safety managers and officers

National government administrative occupations

Local government administrative occupations

Officers of non-governmental organisations

Finance officers

Financial administrative occupations not elsewhere classified

Transport and distribution clerks and assistants

Office managers

Customer service managers

Sales administrators

Other administrative occupations not elsewhere classified

Company secretaries and administrators

Personal assistants and other secretaries

Farmers

Horticultural trades

Gardeners and landscape gardeners

Groundsmen and greenkeepers

Agriculture and fishing trades not elsewhere classified

Sheet metal workers

Metal plate workers, smiths, moulders and related occupations

Metal machining setters and setter-operators

Tool makers, tool fitters and markers-out

Precision instrument makers and repairers

Aircraft maintenance and related trades

Rail and rolling stock builders and repairers

TV, video and audio servicers and repairers

Electrical service and maintenance mechanics and repairers

Skilled metal, electrical and electronic trades supervisors

Glaziers, window fabricators and fitters

Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified

Plasterers

Upholsterers

Footwear and leather working trades

Tailors and dressmakers

Textiles, garments and related trades not elsewhere classified

Pre-press technicians

Printers

Print finishing and binding workers

Butchers

Bakers and flour confectioners

Fishmongers and poultry dressers

Chefs

Catering and bar managers

Glass and ceramics makers, decorators and finishers

Furniture makers and other craft woodworkers

Florists

Other skilled trades not elsewhere classified

Early education and childcare assistants

Teaching assistants

Educational support assistants

Childminders

Playworkers

Animal care services occupations not elsewhere classified

Ambulance staff (excluding paramedics)

Dental nurses

Houseparents and residential wardens

Air travel assistants

Rail travel assistants

Police community support officers

Market and street traders and assistants

Shopkeepers and owners – retail and wholesale

Sales supervisors – retail and wholesale

Market research interviewers

Customer service supervisors

Chemical and related process operatives

Water and sewerage plant operatives

Routine inspectors and testers

Driving instructors

Marine and waterways transport operatives

Fishing and other elementary agriculture occupations not elsewhere classified

Elementary sales occupations not elsewhere classified.

What Affected Workers in the UK Can Do

If you’re currently on a Skilled Worker visa or planning a switch, here are your next steps:

1. Check Your Job Code

Use the CASCOT tool from the UK’s Office for National Statistics to verify whether your job still qualifies under the updated rules, and what the minimum salary requirements are.

2. Understand Salary Rules

If your first Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) was issued before 4 April 2024 and you’ve maintained Skilled Worker status since, you may qualify for lower salary thresholds.

Otherwise, you’ll need to meet the standard or new higher salary rates introduced in the reforms.

3. Get Expert Guidance

Consult with an immigration advisor or legal consultant familiar with UK immigration policy. This is particularly vital for:

Health and care workers

Students looking to switch visas

Those with soon-to-expire Skilled Worker visas

Workers in now-ineligible sectors

