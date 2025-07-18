UK-based Nigerian podcaster champions women’s voices in Nigeria

London-based Nigerian entrepreneur, fashion powerhouse and media personality, Ivie Ekong, better known as Ivy Ekong, has concluded plans to bring her UK podcast, In Her Space, to bridge Nigerian audiences.

In Her Space spotlights the real, raw and unfiltered stories of women across industries and cultures.

The podcast has gained recognition for its inspiring, uplifting and therapeutic sessions with a range of notable guests, from global change-makers to everyday trailblazers. It was recently named Best Women Empowerment Podcast 2025 by Player.FM.

Speaking on her decision, Ekong said: “It is not just a podcast, it is a movement. It is a safe space for women to share their journeys without feeling insecure because confidence is in the room. This is a platform where women can be heard.

“We’ll be tackling topics ranging from identity after many successful episodes in London, we are excited to connect with Nigerian audiences and motherhood to healing, success, and the unique pressures of womanhood especially in Africa.

“We want women to share not just their wins, but also their mistakes, so others don’t fall into the same traps. There’s healing in honesty.”

Ekong added that the show would build a community anchored on resilience, innovation, and impact, where successful women open up about their motivations, challenges, and how they have overcome fear through honest conversations.

Past guests on this podcast include Love Island star Jessica White, Sickle Cell advocate Patrish Zea and Dr Sandra Isibor, among other celebrities and industry voices.

Fast emerging as Africa’s own Oprah Winfrey, Ekong is a connector of stories and a beacon of empowerment.

With the Nigerian expansion of this podcast, she aims to challenge patriarchal narratives and give voice to women who have helped others navigate their journeys with courage and clarity.