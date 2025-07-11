Ugborodo targets revival of abandoned gas industrial park, eyes NNPCL, investors

Eyengho Besidone

By urowayino Jeremiah

Ugborodo Community Management Committee, UCMC, in Delta State, has expressed commitment to transforming the community’s social, economic and environmental situation within a 12-month period.

This pledge was made by UCMC’s new leadership, which said for the first two months, it would set up a functional community secretariat, develop subcommittees, launch community communication platforms such as a website, broadcast WhatsApp groups and organise a quarterly townhall forum.

Speaking at the formal unveiling of the Ugborodo Community Development Plan, UCDP, themed: ‘Rebuilding Ugborodo with Vision, Unity, and Purpose’, UCMC’s Secretary Eyengho Besidone, who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, said the newly installed leadership intends to restore unity, transparency and accountability to community governance after years of internal conflicts that led to stagnation and underdevelopment.

“We are committed to delivering sustainable projects, engaging stakeholders constructively, and restoring trust and pride in Ugborodo governance,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a statement by the group said the committee’s top priorities would include the advocacy and conscientious engagement of government, the various HCDT’s, IOC’s and all critical stakeholders for the “expansion of the Ode-Ugborodo access road, 10km of rural roads, and the construction of two modern community jetties.

“Renovation of public schools, provision of learning materials, teacher incentives, and groundwork for a proposed Ugborodo Marine & Environmental Polytechnic.

“Upgrade of existing health posts into primary healthcare centres, deployment of mobile clinics for riverine areas, and the training of 20 community health volunteers.

“In a direct response to youth unemployment and economic exclusion, the plan introduces: A N50 million Women Multipurpose Cooperative scheme supporting 500 female entrepreneurs.

“Vocational bootcamps in welding, ICT, marine mechanics, fashion, and fish processing. Launch of an Ugborodo International Market Hub and the reactivation of indigenous contractor and artisan registries for engagement by Chevron, SPDC, SEPLAT, NPDC, NPSL, NGC etc and other investors.

“One of the most significant advocacy pillars of the UCMC’s plan is the reactivation of the abandoned Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRIP), originally sited in Ugborodo and designed as Nigeria’s premier gas-based industrial hub.



“UCMC will begin engaging the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPCL, NEPZA, OGFZA and the Delta State Government to revive the stalled project and re-ignite economic activities in the region especially as one of the key initiator of the project is a member of the NNPCL board. In addition, the committee will host an Ugborodo Energy & Investment Roundtable and launch a strategic campaign tagged “Invest in Ugborodo” targeting local and international firms in logistics, energy, and agro-processing sectors.

“Development of the Marina Festival Arena and the Ikpere Heritage Eco-Museum. Organisation of an annual Culture & Trade Festival. Coastal restoration projects, mangrove regeneration, and community-led waste management campaigns.

“The committee promises to operate with full transparency. A digital UCMC Dashboard will be launched for public monitoring of projects, alongside monthly sectoral reports, performance KPIs, and open community review sessions.”