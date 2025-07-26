Uboh salutes Yilwatda, Tinubu on APC leadership transition

The Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, Hon (Engr) Doris O. Uboh MNSE has congratulated the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Prof. Nentawe Gotwe Yilwatda on his emergence as substantive National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while saluting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and other stakeholders of the party for a peaceful selection process.

In her remarks, the REF Director hailed the choice of Prof Yilwatda and alluded to his vast experience across strategic areas like Public Service, Politics, and Education, as fitting for the challenges ahead of the party going into 2027.

According to Hon Uboh, ” I congratulate the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs National Chairman of the APC Prof Nentawe Gotwe Yilwatda on his appointment as the National Chairman of the APC by the 14th NEC Meeting Of The Party. I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his coordinated leadership that ensured a smooth selection process, and I celebrate with every party faithful on this notable development.

“The choice of Prof Yilwatda is a square peg in its fit and there is no doubt that he possesses the experience and expertise needed by the party today, to deliver stronger.

” His profile as a member of academia, a public servant who served to the best of his abilities, an active politician and 2023 Gubernatorial candidate of the party in Plateau state, and most notably, Minister of the Federal Republic, gives the party an edge above the opposition in the business of partisanship.”

Speaking further, the REF Executive Director also commended the NEC for the 6-month tenure extension for the Zonal, State, LGA, and Ward executives of the party, insisting that the move had brought stability and eased rising tensions.

She called for support for the President and the New National Chairman, while urging for cooperation between party leaders in Delta North APC, for a formidable party.

She further said ” Now that the tenures of the party organs at all levels have been extended, we look forward to closing our ranks in Delta State to build a formidable structure that will deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all APC candidates in 2027.

” I congratulate Elder Omeni Sobotie and party officials in Delta North Senatorial District.

” I welcome the National Chairman and look forward to partnering with him in the interest of the Party,” Hon Doris Uboh concluded.