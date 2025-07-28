UBEC to reintegrate 10m out-of-school children

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has set a three-year target to reintegrate 10 million out-of-school children back to school.

The commission, in a strategic blueprint, envisioned reducing the out-of-school children menace by 70% between 2025 and 2028.

Speaking during a two-day retreat it organised for the commission’s senior staff, the Executive Secretary, Hajiya Aisha Garba, said the retreat intends to mobilised stakeholders to align and work in close coordination on key priorities in delivering the basic education needs for the betterment of the children.

According to her, “the main objective of this retreat is for us to spend two days together with UBEC and SUBEB staff all across the headquarters, zonal and state offices to take stock of what we have done so far in the last six months since assumed office and then also to look at the key priorities that we need to deliver in the next six months or next one year.

“Also one of the key objectives is for us to work together as a team to foster that teamwork as well as collaboration with the national and state level governments to ensure that our key priorities align and we deliver basic education for the betterment of the child so this is the key objectives why we are here.

“My top agenda is to reform. The Universal Basic Education Commission in line with the hope renewed agenda of the presidency as well as the ministerial agenda by the Minister to ensure that we achieve the mandate of universal basic education which is 100% access to education, reduce the number of out of school, improve the quality of education,” the UBEC Boss, Aisha Garba stated.

Similarly, the Deputy executive secretary, technical, Razaq Akinyemi, said the commission has taken important steps to enhance the quality of teaching and learning through initiatives such as Teacher Professional Development, TPD programme, expanded access to basic education by improving school infrastructure across the country.

He said the commission has worked closely with State Universal Universal Education Boards(SUBEB) and constructed over 3,700 classrooms, established 34 Model and SMART Schools, provided over 142,000 units of furniture, and positively impacted over 181,000 learners.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Kabir Yusuf commended UBEC for finding Kano worthy to host the retreat.

He commended the government for according top priority to the education sector and initiated several interventions to improve the quality of education in the state including free distribution of school uniforms, learning materials constructing new classrooms and renovations.

He said the government has also approved for the release of N39 million for the training of 400 quality assurance officers, N35 million for school-based training N5 million for the mobilization and enrollment of nomadic communities to enroll their children in schools.