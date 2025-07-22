UBEC boss hosts World Bank team to boost $552m HOPE-EDU programme in Nigeria

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba has reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to strengthen foundational learning and expand access to quality education through the $552 million HOPE-EDU programme, following a strategic engagement with officials from the World Bank.

In a statement shared via her official X handle, the UBEC boss said, “I hosted a team from the World Bank yesterday, including the new Team Task Lead for the HOPE programme, as part of preparatory engagements towards programme effectiveness.”

Garba noted that the meeting provided a platform “to align on immediate priorities, eligibility requirements, and the technical support needed to drive progress.”

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, she wrote: “HOPE-EDU is a $552 million basic education initiative co-financed by the World Bank and the Global Partnership for Education. It is designed to improve learning outcomes, expand access to quality basic education, and strengthen education systems across the country.

“She added that the programme has a wide-reaching impact, targeting “29 million children, 500,000 teachers, 65,000 public schools, and 10,000 non-formal learning centres.”

As Nigeria’s focal agency for the implementation of the programme, UBEC will play a critical role in coordinating with states and stakeholders to ensure delivery.

“As the national implementing agency, UBEC will serve as a conduit to subnational governments providing guidance and technical assistance to help states meet programme requirements and deliver measurable results in foundational learning,” she stated.