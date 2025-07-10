UBA Business Series targets MSMEs’ growth through building partnerships 

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is set to host another edition of its quarterly Business Series with a strong focus on empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to build strong businesses that will drive lasting impact across the continent.

This quarter’s session, which holds today at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos, is part of the bank’s broader commitment towards business development and financial inclusion.

According to a statement from the bank the UBA Business Series aims to equip small business owners and entrepreneurs with practical strategies to build resilient partnerships, unlock funding opportunities, and navigate the evolving business landscape.

With the theme, “Stronger Together: Building Powerful Business Partnerships for Progress”, this edition of the Business Series will bring together seasoned business leaders, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs who will share insights on how collaboration and strategic alliances can help MSMEs overcome growth barriers.

The lineup of seasoned business owners including Beauty Entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson; Real Estate Mogul and Entrepreneur, Wale Ayilara; Fashion Entrepreneur, Mai Atafo, and Journalist and TV producer Peace Hyde, will be on ground to arm participants with the tools and network they need to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, highlighted the critical role of partnerships in today’s dynamic business environment.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, the power of collaboration cannot be overstated. At UBA, we recognise that collaboration is the cornerstone of sustainable business success. The ‘Stronger Together’ Business Series is designed to inspire entrepreneurs and corporate leaders to forge meaningful alliances that drive progress, unlock opportunities, and contribute to Africa’s economic transformation,” Shamsideen said.

Also speaking, the Group Head, Corporate and Marketing Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the UBA’s commitment to empowering the business community through knowledge sharing.

“The quarterly series represents our dedication to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering an ecosystem where businesses can thrive through strategic collaborations. Our speakers represent diverse industries and have successfully leveraged partnerships to scale their businesses, create jobs, and drive innovation.”

The UBA Business Series is a knowledge-sharing platform created by United Bank for Africa to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to grow and sustain their businesses.