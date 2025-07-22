Two Nigerians, Balogun, Okwuonu emerge president, board member of ISFA

By Steve Oko

Nigeria’s prowess in the medical profession received further global recognition over the weekend, following the emergence of two of her citizens – Professor Rasheed Balogun, and Dr Chimezie Okwuonu as the President, and member of Board of Directors, of the International Society for Apheresis, ISFA, respectively.

While Professor Balogun is a United States, US-based Nigeria-born Nephrologist, Dr Okwuonu, also a Nephrologist and Consultant Physician, is the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Abia Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre.

The duo emerged at the ISFA World Congress held on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Okwuonu a former Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, is the second black man to emerge a member of the Board, and the first African-based medical doctor to reach that height.

Apheresis which means blood purification, is a branch of Medicine that deals with purification of blood and removal of toxic substances causing disease.

According to experts, apheresis is also a type of dialysis that removes larger molecules and replaces them with other substances.

It also deals with separation of blood into different components like red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets for targeted treatment.

Okwuonu, in a chat, told our Correspondent that the Thailand congress featured experts from different countries in the field of haematology, Nephrology, general practitioners, intensivists, nurses and social workers involved in the practice of apheresis.

On his role as Apheresis Board member, Okwuonu said he was to contribute to increasing awareness and practice of apheresis in Africa and globally.

He is also to be part of policy-making in the global field of apheresis; develop and review guidelines for Apheresis practice globally; and to perform any other role as assigned by the Board.