Two dead, 10 injured in Jigawa auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed two persons dead and 10 injured in an auto crash that occurred along Ringim-Kano Road, in the Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Umar Mas’ud, the FRSC Sector Commander, told newsmen in Dutse on Friday that the incident, which involved two Volkswagen cars (Golf), was caused by overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.

Mas’ud said that 13 persons were involved in the incident, which occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The sector commander added that all 13 persons involved are from Bareda village in the Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The sector commander further stated that the Corps recovered N2.1 million belonging to one of the deceased victims and one survivor.

Mas’udu said the money had since been handed over to the victims’ relatives in the presence of the area’s Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ASP Abdullahi Ibrahim.

He commended the Corps’ Unit Command in charge of the area for their transparency and diligence in recovering and returning the money.

“It is my pleasure to inform the general public that our personnel were involved in a rescue operation in the Ringim area on Thursday, and during the exercise, the sum of N2,166,700 was recovered.

“After thorough investigation with the support of the police in the area, all the money recovered was handed over to relatives of the victims.

The sector commander was further reassured of the Corp’s commitment to integrity and its mandate to serve the public with compassion and transparency.

Mas’udu advised motorists to desist from overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, and other acts capable of causing road crashes under whatever circumstances. (NAN) (