Trump slams 50% tariff on Brazil goods, blasts Bolsonaro trial

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to slap a 50 percent US tariff on Brazilian goods starting August 1, as he blasted the trial of the country’s ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro as a “Witch Hunt.”

In a letter addressed to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump criticized the treatment of Bolsonaro as an “international disgrace,” adding that the trial “should not be taking place.”

He also said Washington would launch an investigation into Brazil’s trade practices.

The latest tariff threat came after Brazil said it had summoned the US charge d’affaires in a diplomatic row over Trump’s earlier criticism of the coup trial of Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro denies he was involved in an attempt to wrest power back from Lula in an alleged coup plot prosecutors say failed only for a lack of military backing.

But Trump previously urged Brazilian authorities to “LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE” in a social media post.

In unveiling the 50 percent tariff Wednesday, Trump cited “Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections” among other issues, warning of further escalation if the country retaliated.

While Trump has been issuing letters to trading partners, focusing on those his country runs a deficit with, Brazil had not been among those threatened with higher duties come August 1.

AFP