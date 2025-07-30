Trump ‘seriously considering’ pardon for Sean Combs ahead of sentencing

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” a pardon for embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in a Brooklyn jail awaiting sentencing after a partial conviction in his high-profile criminal trial.

Combs, 55, was acquitted earlier this month of the most serious charges: sex trafficking and racketeering but was found guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to Deadline, insiders claim the idea of a pardon has evolved from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event.”

Trump had already hinted in May that a pardon for Combs was not off the table, saying from the Oval Office: “Nobody’s asked but I know people are thinking about it… I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking.”

Trump added that although he hasn’t followed the case closely, he would review it if he believed there was injustice: “Whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact.”

Attorney John Koufos, who recently met with members of Trump’s pardon team including activist Alice Marie Johnson and former interim U.S. attorney Ed Martin, said the case raises questions about government overreach—an issue Trump has increasingly emphasized.

Koufos, however, noted, “The fact that he was convicted of things that it seems that he pretty obviously did probably mitigates against a grant of clemency.”

Trump, who previously described Diddy as a “good friend,” acknowledged the deterioration of their relationship: “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics… that relationship busted up. I’d read some nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden.”

Meanwhile, rapper 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson), a longtime Diddy rival, has been vocal in opposing a possible pardon. In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.” In another, he added, “Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect, and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him.”

A pardon for Combs would not be without precedent. Trump granted clemency to several high-profile individuals during his presidency, including former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and ex-Congressman Michael Grimm. He also signed the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill aimed at reducing sentences for nonviolent offenders.

As Combs’ sentencing date approaches, whether Trump will follow through on the pardon remains to be seen.

