Home » News » Trump says tariffs making the US ‘great & rich’ again
News

July 31, 2025

Trump says tariffs making the US ‘great & rich’ again

US-POLITICS-NFL-AMFOOT-DRAFT

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that sweeping tariffs he has imposed on nations around the world were making the country “great & rich again”.

“Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform, as governments raced to strike deals with Washington less than 24 hours before an August 1 deadline.

“ONE YEAR AGO, AMERICA WAS A DEAD COUNTRY, NOW IT IS THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” he added.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.