Trump imposes 25% tariff on Indian goods, criticises ties with Russia

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from India, effective Friday.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump sharply criticises New Delhi for its military and energy ties with Russia.

He described India as a “friend” but accused the country of maintaining unfair trade practices that disadvantage U.S. businesses.

India has “strenuous and obnoxious” trade barriers that keep its markets closed to companies, he wrote, adding that its tariffs are “far too high.”

Trump also took aim at India’s relationship with Russia, saying: “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China.

In addition to the new tariff, Trump stated that India would face a financial “penalty” for its purchases from Russia, although he did not provide further details.

