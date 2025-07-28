Trump gives Putin 10-12 days for Ukraine talks

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a new deadline of about 10 to 12 days for Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table over the Ukraine invasion.

Trump made the statement while meeting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, saying, “There is no reason in waiting.”

He emphasised his intention to bring forward the deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

When asked by reporters about the timeline, Trump replied, “I am going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today.”