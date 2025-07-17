Trump diagnosed with vein issue after leg swelling, hand bruising

Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)





US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a long-term but benign vein condition, the White House said Thursday following speculation about his heavily bruised hand and swollen legs.

The 79-year-old was found to have “chronic venous insufficiency” after he “noted mild swelling in his lower legs” in recent weeks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt said the widely noted discoloration on Trump’s right hand resulted from “frequent handshaking” and the use of aspirin in a “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Trump became the oldest person in US history to assume the presidency when he began his second term this January, replacing Democrat Joe Biden, who was 82 when he left office.

The Republican frequently boasts of his energy levels and regularly plays golf, while the administration recently even posted an image depicting him as Superman.

In April, Trump said after undergoing a routine medical check-up that he was in “very good shape.”

But Leavitt’s revelations follow viral online discussions about the president’s visibly swollen ankles, seen in particular at the recent FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, and his discolored right hand.

Leavitt said Trump had asked her to share a note from his physician about the diagnosis “in the effort of transparency.”

She said he had undergone “a comprehensive examination” and ultrasound tests “revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

The condition involves damaged leg veins that fail to keep blood flowing properly.

– ‘Excellent health’ –

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” she added.

Tests showed Trump had a “normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness,” added Leavitt, 27.

Of the hand bruising issue, Leavitt said: “This is a well known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy. And the president remains in excellent health.”

The White House had however dismissed questions about Trump’s bruised hand on a number of previous occasions, saying that it was purely down to handshaking.

The health of US presidents has always been closely watched, but with the White House seeing its two oldest ever occupants since 2017 the scrutiny is now heavier than ever.

For its part, Trump’s administration has recently doubled down on claims that Biden’s White House covered up evidence of the Democrat’s physical and mental decline.

Biden’s health was a key issue in the 2024 election, and the then-president was forced to drop his campaign for a second term after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have issued subpoenas to several Biden aides, including his doctor, to get them to testify in an investigation into the Democrat’s mental fitness.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that Biden’s use of a so-called “autopen” to sign documents including presidential pardons showed that he was not competent to lead. The autopen — a mechanical device to replicate signatures — have widely been used in by presidents and other powerful Washington figures for years.

Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in May. He has dismissed questions about his mental acuity in office and said he believes he could have won a second term.