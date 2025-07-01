Trump attacks Musk subsidies in spending bill row

US President Donald Trump once again targeted former aide Elon Musk on Tuesday, attacking the amount of government subsidies the entrepreneur is receiving, after the tech billionaire renewed criticism of the president’s flagship spending bill.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump said on social media.

“And without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

Musk — who had an acrimonious public falling out with the president this month over the bill — reprised his sharp criticisms and renewed his calls for the formation of a new political party as voting got underway.

Trump responded by suggesting his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)– which Musk headed before stepping down late May — train its sights on the SpaceX founder’s business interests.

“No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE,” the president said. “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”

Trump is hoping to seal his legacy with the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which would extend his expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion and beef up border security.

But Republicans eyeing 2026 midterm congressional elections are divided over the package, which would strip health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3 trillion to the country’s debt.

As lawmakers began voting on the bill on Monday, Musk — the world’s richest person — accused Republicans of supporting “debt slavery”.

“All I’m asking is that we don’t bankrupt America,” he said on social media Tuesday. “What’s the point of a debt ceiling if we keep raising it?”

Musk has vowed to launch a new political party to challenge lawmakers who campaigned on reduced federal spending only to vote for the bill.

“VOX POPULI VOX DEI 80% voted for a new party,” he said.