Troops recover 56 IEDs planted by ISWAP in Borno

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the recovery of 56 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the Marte–Dikwa bridge in Borno.

The Army disclosed this on Friday via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that the devices were recovered during a clearance operation by troops of 24 Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, in the Dikwa general area.

According to the Army, the IEDs were carefully concealed on the strategic bridge, allegedly with the aim of inflicting mass casualties and obstructing the movement of troops and civilians along the vital route.

“The swift action by the vigilant troops averted what could have been a devastating attack on both military logistics and civilian commuters,” the statement read.

The Army assured that the explosives have been safely detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, and normal movement has resumed along the corridor.

It added that troops have intensified clearance operations in the region to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure the safety of lives and property. (NAN)