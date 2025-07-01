Troops neutralize wanted terrorist kingpin Dambokkolo after fierce gun battle in Sokoto

By Kingsley Omonobi

SOKOTO – In a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, troops of Operation Fasin Yamma have neutralized a notorious terrorist kingpin, Yellow Dambokkolo, during a fierce gunfight in Sokoto State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that the operation was intelligence-led and executed with support from hybrid forces, the air component, and other security agencies.

According to Kangye, Dambokkolo sustained severe gunshot wounds during the encounter and later died from the injuries.

“Troops of Operation Fasin Yamma, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces supported by Air Component and other security agencies, conducted an intelligence-led operation during which they engaged bandits and fleeing terrorists,” Kangye said.

“During the encounter, a notorious terrorist kingpin, known as Yellow Dambokkolo, who for years has devastated residents of Eastern Sokoto, suffered serious gunshot wounds. He subsequently died yesterday from the injuries sustained during the fierce battle with our troops.”

Kangye noted that Dambokkolo was even more feared than the infamous bandit leader, Bello Turji. He was believed to have masterminded the horrific December 2021 attack in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where passengers were burnt to death in an arson attack.

To sustain his reign of terror, Dambokkolo reportedly relied on heavy use of the narcotic drug pentazocine.

With Dambokkolo eliminated, the military is shifting focus to capturing Bello Turji, who remains on the run.

“Our exultant troops of Operation Fasin Yamma, with this renewed resolve, are on the hunt for Bello Turji, who has been in hiding,” Kangye added.

He emphasized the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring peace and normalcy across Nigeria and called for continued cooperation from citizens to support ongoing military operations.