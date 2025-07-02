Troops neutralize suspected bandit, rescue victim in Wase

FILE IMAGE

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

JOS — Troops of the 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have neutralized a suspected bandit, rescued a kidnapped victim, and recovered arms and ammunition during an ambush operation in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday along the Kampani Zurak–Sabon Gari road, is part of the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A aimed at flushing out criminals from the area.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops laid an ambush at known bandit crossing points following reports of a recent abduction in the locality. During the operation, they encountered a group of criminals transporting their victim on a motorcycle.

“In the brief exchange, one of the bandits was killed, while others fled into the nearby bushes, abandoning their captive and several items,” said Major Samson Zhakom, Media Information Officer of Operation SAFE HAVEN, in a statement issued Wednesday in Jos.

He added that the rescued victim was identified as 45-year-old Mr. Adamu Nuhu.

Items recovered at the scene included a fabricated pistol, one magazine, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, a Boxer motorcycle, and other materials left behind by the fleeing suspects.

“The recovered arms and equipment are currently in military custody for further investigation. Follow-up operations are ongoing to track down and apprehend the escaping members of the criminal syndicate,” the statement added.

Operation SAFE HAVEN reiterated its call for public support through the provision of timely and reliable information to help prevent and address threats to lives and property.