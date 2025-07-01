Troops neutralize 10 Boko Haram terrorists in fierce gun battle at Nigeria-Cameroon border

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Combined troops of Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force have killed 10 terrorists during a fierce encounter along Road Rann – Gamboru Ngala axis, close to the Nigeria-

Cameroon border.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said the clearance operations on Monday followed the determination of troops to clear remnants of BH/ISWAP terrorists from their enclave in the Lake Chad Basin.

He said, “The encounter occurred during a combined operation strategically designed and executed to flush out remnants of BH/ISAWP terrorists operating within the border communities.

“The troops, acting on credible intelligence, masterfully stormed the terrorists’ hideout between Rann and Gamboru, resulting in an intense gun battle, where 10 terrorists met their Waterloo, as a result of the superior firepower of the gallant troops.

“After the firefight, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene, including some quantity of anti-aircraft ammunition.

‘The operation was part of a broader strategy to dominate the Southern Lake Chad axis and prevent cross-border movement of BH/ISWAP terrorists.

“The recovered weapons are undergoing further technical analysis while search efforts are ongoing to locate possible escapees and other terrorists’ hideouts in the area.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with the MNJTF, Hybrid Forces and other security agencies have intensified operational tempo in the Lake Chad Basin and other parts of Northern Borno in order to eliminate the remnants of BH/ISWAP in the region.”

Vanguard News