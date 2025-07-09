Troops neutralise more terrorists, recover weapons across theatres

FILE IMAGE

The Nigerian Army has continued to consolidate its operational momentum across the country, achieving major tactical and strategic successes against the terrorists and criminal elements across the country.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the army’s sustained onslaught had led to major breakthroughs recently in the Northeast.

The source said one such is the recent uncovering of 54 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) rigged in gas cylinders and wired in series beneath the Dikwa–Marte Bridge in Borno.

NAN recalls that troops of 24 Task Force Brigade and 50 Task Force Battalion operating under Operation Hadin Kai had on July 4 achieved the feat in a strategic operation.

The devices planted by ISWAP/JAS insurgents to sabotage the critical infrastructure were expertly neutralised by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists.

IED attacks have been a major headache for the troops in their counterinsurgency efforts.

The source also revealed that troops of 7 Division Garrison, in conjunction with local hunters and Hybrid Forces, successfully launched coordinated ambushes, eliminating three terrorists at Platari and Komala in Konduga Local Government Area.

According to the source, troops recovered motorcycles, agrochemicals, and food items.

“Concurrently, 222 Battalion troops repelled an attempted infiltration of the Mandarari IDP Camp, neutralising several insurgents in the process.

“In another proactive engagement, the Acting Commander of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, Brig.-Gen. BMG Martins, led a surgical raid on terrorist hideouts in Mandaragirau, Nguma, Kimba, and Sabon Gari.

“This resulted in the elimination of two terrorist scouts and the seizure of a cache of weapons.

“Relatedly, the sustained operation led to the surrender of 14 family members of ISWAP/JAS fighters, consisting of eight women and six children.

“Additionally, a teenage terrorist of Buduma descent surrendered, along with a horse, to troops of 19 Brigade in Baga on 5 July,” he added.

In the Northwestzone, the source said the troops of 8 Division Garrison neutralised a terrorist and recovered an AK-47 rifle and a motorcycle along the Takatsaba-Sabon Birni route in Sokoto State.

He added that troops also apprehended two suspected terrorist collaborators during a fighting patrol to Gudun village in Illela Local Government Area.

In the North Central, the sources said the troops of 176 Guards Battalion intercepted two suspected arms couriers in possession of an AK-47 rifle along the Gwagwalada-Kuje road within the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised an armed assailant and recovered a locally fabricated pistol with ammunition during a response to a civilian attack in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue.

“Furthermore, troops’ response to the kidnap incident in Zaki-Biam led to the rescue of 11 kidnapped victims after engaging the abductors in a fierce exchange of gunfire along the Kyado-Wukari road in Ukum Local Government Area.

“In the South-South region, troops of 6 Battalion uncovered 15 jerrycans containing approximately 450 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“The illicit product was processed in accordance with established protocols, while the suspect fled on sighting troops.

“Meanwhile, in the Southeast, troops of 302 Artillery Regiment and 14 Field Engineer Regiment arrested three suspected IPOB/ESN informants in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State.

“Recovered items included mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle.

“Additionally, troops safely detonated two IEDs found in the Nkwerre and Ihiala areas of Imo State.

“These coordinated operations highlight the Nigerian Army’s sustained commitment to neutralising criminal threats and reinforcing national stability.

“The Nigerian army urges the public to support ongoing efforts by providing credible and timely intelligence,” he added. (NAN)