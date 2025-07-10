Troops nab notorious militia kingpin in Nasarawa

FILE IMAGE

Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a wanted militia leader, Haruna Abdulhamid, during a sting operation in Gidan Waya in Nasarawa State.

A credible source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops of the Sector II Operation Whirl Stroke deployed to Nasarawa Eggon, achieved the major breakthrough following a tip-off.

The source said that the suspect had been on wanted list of security agencies for his involvement in coordinated criminal activities, including attacks on communities, kidnapping and arms deal.

According to the source, Abdulhamid was arrested following credible human intelligence about his movement to collect cash as proceeds from one of his nefarious engagements.

“He is currently in custody and undergoing further investigation,” he said.

In the North East, he said the troops in conjunction with hunters and Hybrid Forces engaged terrorists during a fighting patrol to Pambula Village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

He added that one terrorist was neutralised, while a weapon and four motorcycles abandoned by the terrorists were recovered.

The source further revealed that troops deployed in Bama Local Government Area of Borno engaged terrorists in a firefight, neutralised one, recovered weapons and destroyed terrorist hideouts and life support structures.

According to him, the sting operation also led to the surrender of three ISWAP/JAS family members, comprising an adult female and two minors,

“The troops also discovered a 40mm unexploded mortar bomb during a patrol along Damboa–Azir road in Damboa Local Government Area.

“The area was immediately cordoned off and the device safely recovered by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

In the North West, the source said the troops of troops deployed in Kebbi State conducted a successful ambush operation at River Kaa following reports of cattle rustling by terrorists.

According to him, troops rescued six kidnapped victims and recovered four rustled cattle.

“In the South East, troops acting on credible information arrested a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at a checkpoint in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

“The suspect is linked to past attacks on security personnel and infrastructure.

“He is being interrogation interrogated and providing useful information to the security agencies,” he added.

In the South-South, he said the troops of 34 Artillery Brigade and 197 Special Forces Battalion uncovered an illegal refining site containing 60 cooking drums with about 15,000 litres of stolen crude oil, as well as reservoirs with illegally refined petroleum products.

He said the illegal infrastructure was dismantled in accordance with Operation Delta Safe directives.

He added that troops of 3 Battalion in collaboration with Tantita Security Services intercepted boats transporting 1,720 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products along Jeddo Waterways in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

“The suspects fled on sighting troops, and the recovered items were appropriately handled.

“The Nigerian army remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of citizens through aggressive and coordinated operations across all theatres,” the source added.