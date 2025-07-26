Troops kill scores of terrorists, nab suspects in nationwide operations

FILE IMAGE

The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed scores of terrorists and apprehended several others in a series of recent coordinated and intelligence-driven operations across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, on Saturday in Abuja.

Anele said the troops had, between July 22 and 24, neutralised seven terrorists, arrested 10 criminal suspects, received 19 surrendered terrorist family members, and recovered assorted arms, ammunition, and logistics equipment in multiple theatres of operation.

In Borno, she said the troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion ambushed and neutralised two ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Bula Daburu Village, capturing logistics items including eight bicycles, bags of food supplies, and mats.

Anele also revealed that troops of 222 Battalion neutralised one terrorist during an ambush ahead of Alau Dam in Konduga Local Government Area.

She added that 19 family members of terrorists, comprising seven adult females and 12 children, surrendered to 202 Battalion in Bama, citing unbearable conditions in terrorist enclaves.

“In Niger, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sectors 1 and 2, in coordination with the air component, neutralised scores of terrorists at Mahula Village and captured two AK-47 rifles, 18 motorcycles, and ammunition.

In Zamfara, troops of 1 Brigade neutralised three terrorists in the Maradun Local Government Area, recovering two AK-47 rifles, motorcycles, and communication devices.

“Eight motorcycles were also destroyed in the Anka Local Government Area, while 78 rustled livestock were recovered and handed over to appropriate authorities,” she said.

In Plateau, Anele said the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN apprehended high-profile suspects, including Dayabu Idris and Ardo Forof Ardo Habibu Mohammed, for their involvement in killings, kidnappings, and attacks on security personnel.

She added that troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition and arrested three additional suspects linked to the killing of a cattle herder in Jos East.

“Elsewhere, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE in Benue neutralised one kidnapper and rescued three victims in Gbise Town.

“In Enugu State, two kidnap suspects were arrested in Akwuke Forest, while one suspect was neutralised during a follow-up operation, and their hideout was destroyed.

“The Nigerian Army also arrested two suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers, one in the Ngala Local Government Area of Borno and another in Chibok, with communication devices, food items, and over ₦140,000 in cash.

“These arrests disrupted the supply chain of terrorist groups in the region.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and professional in its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, protecting citizens, and degrading all forms of terrorism and criminality across the country,” she said. (NAN)