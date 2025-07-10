Troops kill 24 terrorists in Borno, Adamawa operations, recover arms, motorcycles

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 24 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been neutralized by troops of Operation Hadin Kai during coordinated operations across parts of Borno and Adamawa States.

The successful offensives, conducted between July 4 and 9, 2025, were bolstered by close air support from the Air Component and collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, on behalf of the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

According to the statement, one of the key ambushes occurred on July 4 in Platari, where troops intercepted insurgents on bicycles moving from the Sambisa Forest towards the Timbuktu Triangle. Three terrorists were neutralized during the engagement.

Another operation around Komala led to the elimination of one insurgent and the recovery of motorcycles, spare parts, sprayers, pesticides, and food items. In a separate night ambush around Kawuri, Konduga Local Government Area, two terrorists were killed while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered included food supplies and other logistics.

On July 5, troops foiled an attempt by terrorists to infiltrate the Madarari Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Konduga. One terrorist was killed, and several rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Further operations at Leno Kura resulted in the elimination of three more terrorists during a well-coordinated firefight. On July 6, a night ambush at suspected crossing points around Ngoshe and Gava areas led to the death of another insurgent.

On July 7, following intelligence reports, troops ambushed terrorists near Sabsawa village, killing two and seizing bicycles, footwear, torchlights, and other items. A clearance operation on July 8 in Bula Marwa—a known ISWAP/JAS enclave—led to the death of one insurgent, the destruction of life-support structures, and the recovery of a firearm and uniforms.

Also on July 8, troops in joint operations with hunters and CJTF raided Pambula village in Madagali LGA, Adamawa State, killing one terrorist and recovering four motorcycles and a weapon.

In another clearance operation on July 9 at Tangalanga and Bula Marwa, three insurgents were killed, and their camps were completely destroyed. Troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, 47 magazines, and 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The troops also eliminated six terrorists during ambush operations at Ngailda, Manjim, and Wulle villages. Motorcycles and bicycles were recovered during the follow-up exploitation of the areas.

Captain Kovangiya noted that the successful operations demonstrate the commitment and coordination among ground troops, air support, CJTF, and hunters in pushing back terrorist elements and restoring peace to the North East.

He said, “The neutralization of 24 insurgents with close air support underscores the resolve of Operation Hadin Kai to maintain pressure on terrorists and create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities in the region.”