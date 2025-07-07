Troops destroy bandit camps, recover motorcycles in Taraba

Nigerian troops

Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke have destroyed multiple bandit hideouts and disrupted a meeting convened by a wanted bandit leader, Bajor, in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation, conducted on July 5, 2025, was based on credible intelligence and resulted in the recovery of logistics and operational assets used by the criminal syndicate.

According to a statement issued Monday by the Brigade’s Spokesperson, Captain Olubodunde Oni, troops launched a swift and aggressive offensive targeting remote areas believed to be the stronghold of the Bajor-led syndicate.

According to the statement, “Upon arrival, the criminals, sensing imminent danger, fled the scene, abandoning several valuable items,” the statement said.

“The operation led to the destruction of key hideouts used for coordinating attacks and storing weapons.

“Troops also recovered five operational motorcycles, believed to have been used for rapid assaults and raids on nearby communities.”

The Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, confirmed that troops are still on the trail of the notorious bandit leader, Bajor, and his men, who narrowly escaped during the raid.

He reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to tracking down and neutralizing all criminal elements threatening peace and security in Taraba State and across the region.

