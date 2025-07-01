Tricycle operators protest alleged govt. undue reforms in Warri

Commercial tricycle operators in Warri and Sapele areas of Delta on Tuesday held a protest over some reforms by the state Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA).

The operators alleged that DESTMA had made a policy to apprehend tricycle operators, who carried more than three passengers.

According to them, the authority is also poised to impound tricycles with metal carriers/extensions, side curtains/trampoline.

The protesters held leaves and placards with inscriptions such as “Load Wey Keke Dey Carry No Be the Problem for Delta,” and “Okowa Police, Delta is peaceful, We Don’t Want Problem,” among others.

They staged the protest on the Deco Road and Okumagba Estate Roundabout in Warri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters in Sapele occupied part of the Amukpe Roundabout for the protest.

One of the tricycle operator, identified simply as Onajited Joseph, said they could not buy tricycle at N6 million through hire purchase and not carry four passengers and loads too.

“How are we going to meet up,” he lamented.

Another protester, Mr Monday Ikechukwu, said that they were hustling with their tricycle to earn a living.

“We are the only hustlers in this state. Delta government should let us breathe,” he appealed.

Efforts to speak with the Director-General of DESTMA, Mr Okiemute Essien, was unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls nor reply to text message sent to his mobile phone