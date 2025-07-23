TRCN inducts over 400 UniAbuja graduates into teaching profession

…Urges inductees to uphold ethics, embrace lifelong learning

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has formally inducted over 400 education graduates from the University of Abuja into the teaching profession, marking a significant milestone in their academic and professional journey.

The induction ceremony, held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the Faculty of Education Lecture Theatre, followed the successful completion of the Professional Qualifying Examination administered by TRCN. It was jointly organized by the university’s Faculty of Education, Institute of Education, and TRCN.

Now in its ninth edition at the university, the event featured the presentation of TRCN certificates to graduates, symbolizing their transition from students to certified teaching professionals.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Patricia Manko Lar, congratulated the inductees and charged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct. Her message was delivered by the Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Daniel Nafarnda.

She stressed the vital role of teachers in national development, urging the new professionals to serve as good ambassadors of the university and to embrace lifelong learning to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving education landscape.

In her keynote address, the Registrar and Chief Executive of TRCN, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, emphasized the significance of the induction and the oath of allegiance taken by the graduates. She described it as a solemn pledge to uphold the ethics, values, and integrity of the teaching profession.

“This prestigious and vital achievement is a statement of your exceptional abilities, dedication, and commitment. Today is not just a ceremony—it is a rite of passage from aspiration to responsibility, from student to professional, from learning to leading,” she said.

Dr. Soyombo noted that teaching remains one of the most noble and transformative professions, adding: “Guided by the steady hand of a teacher, you are now custodians of minds, shepherds of values, and architects of the future.”

Emeritus Professor Olugbemiro Jegede, who delivered the keynote lecture, highlighted the pressing challenges facing teachers in Nigeria, including poor remuneration, inadequate working conditions, and lack of societal recognition.

He questioned why teachers in Nigeria are not accorded the same respect and compensation as their counterparts in other parts of the world.

“In other parts of the world, there is no reason why a teacher should not earn as much as a permanent secretary. We entrust our children to them daily, yet fail to address their welfare and remuneration,” he lamented.

Prof. Jegede further called on teachers to upgrade their skills and knowledge to align with 21st-century learning demands, urging institutions like the University of Abuja to lead the shift toward modern teaching approaches driven by emerging technologies.

The event ended on a high note with a renewed call for stakeholders in the education sector to prioritize teacher development and give the profession its rightful place in society.