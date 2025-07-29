Transcorp Power records 23% growth in profit to N77.6bn in H1’25

By Babajide Komolafe

Transcorp Power Plc has recorded a 23.3 per cent growth in its profit before tax, PBT to N77.6 billion in the first half of 2025, H1’25 from N62.9 billion in the same period of 2024, H1’29.

The disclosed this in its unaudited financial statements released yesterday.

According to the company, the growth in profitability was driven by 52 per cent, year-on-year, YoY increase in revenue to N205.8 billion from N135.4 billion in H1’24.

Consequently, profit after tax, PAT rose by 15% PBT, to N58.7 billion in H1’25, from N51 billion in H1’24.

The Company said it will reward shareholders with an interim dividend of ¦ 11,250,000,000, equivalent to ¦ 1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

Chairman Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented: “Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 highlights our disciplined cost management, efficient operations, and resilience despite economic headwinds. This solid foundation continues to strengthen investor confidence in our long-term value and growth potential.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, comments: “Our H’25 performance reflects the gains from the continued investment in our plant. We increased generation by 100MW, compared with the same period last year, and we remain committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders and the country at large. Transcorp Power is confident in sustaining its growth momentum into the second half of 2025, as we fulfill our mission to power Nigeria and Africa.”